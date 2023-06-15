According to a report by TMZ, former UFC champion Conor McGregor is being accused of sexually assaulting a woman while he attended Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets. TMZ reports that the alleged incident occurred in the aftermath of the game, and claims that NBA and Heat security members separated the woman from her friend before forcing her into a bathroom with McGregor and his security guard.

Via TMZ:

In the letters, Mitchell says “security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom.” The lawyer then claims McGregor emerged from inside of a handicap stall “and shoved his tongue in the victim’s mouth and aggressively kissed her.” According to the letters, the woman was able to get McGregor off of her by telling him she had to urinate … but then McGregor allegedly forced her to have oral sex with him.

You can read TMZ’s full detailing of the incident, which representatives for McGregor denied. NBA spokesperson Mike Bass told The Athletic that the league and the team are working on acquiring more information. TMZ added an update to their story saying that Miami Police have confirmed an investigation into the incident.

In a statement posted to the team’s official Twitter account, the Heat opted to wait until the investigation ends before saying anything: “We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment.” The UFC put out a statement of its own and echoed the sentiment from the Heat.

“The organization is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident,” it said. “UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements.”

McGregor participated in an in-game segment with the Heat’s mascot, Burnie, which revolved around the two getting into a fight. However, McGregor got too into the bit, and the person inside the costume needed to go to the hospital.