Some hotels beg for attention. Others quietly exist for people who already know. Hoback Club falls squarely into the second category. And I am probably breaking all kinds of rules by sharing this, but I was very much a regular person before being invited.
Tucked into Jackson Hole about 35 minutes from the airport, Hoback Club is not something you stumble upon. This is a members-only private club with a vetting process and an interview component just to get through the door. You either know someone, work with a high-end travel advisor, or you do not get in. And that exclusivity is exactly what makes it so compelling.
WHY IT’S AWESOME
Hoback Club does not feel like your typical mountain luxury hotel. Because it’s not. There is no front desk. No lobby scene (save that for The Great Hall bar, which is still stellar people-watching and chatting). No waiting around. Instead, it feels like being handed the keys to your boss’ wildly beautiful mountain home that just happens to come with Michelin-level food, ski valets, a world-class spa, and staff who treat you like royalty from the second you arrive.
There are just 25 residences, each designed for longer stays that let you settle in to the good life. Think multi-bedroom mountain homes with warm woods, heated floors, fireplaces, and views that stop conversations mid-sentence. Everything is intentional. Everything feels calm. It is luxury that whispers, not shouts. And surprisingly, there is not an ounce of pretentiousness anywhere in sight.
What really sets Hoback Club (and all of Jackson) apart is the ecosystem surrounding it. Jackson Hole sits within one of the last intact ecosystems in the Lower 48, where elk, moose, wolves, bald eagles, grizzlies, and bison still roam freely, and Hoback Club leans all the way into that reality. They quietly handle every detail of a private wilderness tour with the best local outfitter, right down to setting you on your way with a thermos filled with margaritas and a bag of snacks. This is not a drive-by safari. It is an unforgettable deep dive into terrain that feels untouched by time, and you’re in charge (if you want to be). We saw more than 5,000 elk, countless moose, and wildlife so abundant it felt cinematic. From the route to the pacing to the way we were treated, every moment was seamless. We were treated like royalty from start to finish and the trunk-side hot chocolate was just another unexpected bonus to continue to set the scene.
The on-site team even arranged a private shopping experience at Kemo Sabe, because of course they did. It is that rare kind of hospitality where the answer is always yes, and the execution is flawless.
IN-HOUSE FOOD + DRINK
Food here is serious. In the best way. The Great Hall is where alpine comfort meets quiet sophistication, with menus rooted in the Alps and the Rockies. Everything feels hearty, grounding, and deeply satisfying. The elk tenderloin was the standout and one of the better versions I have had anywhere.
This time next season, there’s no doubt that après-ski is where Hoback Club will truly flex. Picture this. You are unwinding with a cocktail on the patio after a long ski day. Fire pits are glowing. Mountains are lit by the last light of day. Without missing a beat, someone asks if you would like a hat to block the sun or a luxurious fuzzy blanket in case the temperature drops. This is the kind of service that never interrupts the moment but somehow elevates it every single time.
One night turned into a standout wine tasting hosted by Nelson, a European-trained Maître Sommelier (and Hoback Club’s Assistant General Manager, Food & Beverage Director, and Sommelier) and it was exceptional. Even my husband kept checking if I took photos of the wines Nelson shared with us so we could add them to our own personal wine fridge.
Thoughtful, deeply knowledgeable, and never intimidating, the experience felt more like being guided through a private cellar than attending a formal tasting. It was yet another reminder that here, even the smallest moments are handled with intention and expertise. The food here is so good you can become a dining member simply for these delicious privileges mentioned above.
AMENITIES
- Ski-in, ski-out access with full ski valet service
- Subterranean spa and wellness sanctuary
- Hot and cold hydrotherapy circuit
- Indoor pool, outdoor lap pool, hot tubs, and cold plunges
- Multiple saunas and a Himalayan salt relaxation room
- In-residence massage and recovery treatments
- Expansive outdoor deck with fire pits
- Gaming lounge with billiards and card tables
- Chef-led dining experiences and wine tastings
- Dedicated on-site team handling every detail
The spa deserves its own moment. I travel a lot, and this is genuinely one of the best mountain wellness experiences I have encountered. Thoughtfully designed and never crowded (you know because members only). From the hydrotherapy circuit and salt room to the treatment rooms, it feels like a place built for recovery after big days outside.
ROOM TYPES
Residences range from one to seven bedrooms and feel more like private mountain homes than hotel accommodations. Each space is outfitted with top-tier kitchens, fireplaces, heated floors, and oversized windows framing the surrounding landscape. Booking is intentionally limited, with stays typically running four nights to two weeks. Part of the experience is being carefully matched with the right residence for your group, which only further reinforces how personal this stay really is.
THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 15 MINUTE WALK
Ski. Then ski again. Hoback Club’s direct ski-in and ski-out mountain access makes first tracks part of the daily rhythm. When you are not on the mountain, staying put is the move. Between the views, the fire pits, the spa, and the quiet, there is nowhere else you need to be.
THE BEST THING TO EAT/DRINK WITHIN A $20 CAB RIDE
Book dinner at Local for a guaranteed win in Jackson. Head to The Rose for craft cocktails done right. And do not skip the huckleberry ice cream from the shop on the east side of the square. It is elite. The next morning, Cowboy Coffee delivers strong drinks, great branding, and a lively local scene. Plus, excellent photo ops. Influencers included.
BED GAME
Elite. Deep, restorative sleep comes easy here. Quiet nights, cozy bedding, and total privacy make it dangerously tempting to cancel early plans and lean into slow mornings.
Rating: 9.5/10
SEXINESS RATING
This is understated mountain confidence. Cashmere-level comfort. Exceptional wine. Firelight. Privacy. It is sexy without trying.
Rating: 9.5/10
THE VIEWS & PICS SPOT
The deck at golden hour with the fire pits going and the valley stretching out in front of you. No filter required.
BEST SEASON TO VISIT
Winter is a dream for skiers, but fall is incredibly special. Fewer people, dramatic scenery, and prime wildlife viewing make it quietly unforgettable.
IF I HAD TO COMPLAIN ABOUT ONE THING
You cannot just book it. Hoback Club is members-only or accessible by invitation. But honestly, that is also why it works.
BOOK HERE
Interested guests can begin the process through hobackclub.com or via a trusted luxury travel advisor. Access is limited and very deliberate. Good luck getting in.