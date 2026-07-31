Tucked into Jackson Hole about 35 minutes from the airport, Hoback Club is not something you stumble upon. This is a members-only private club with a vetting process and an interview component just to get through the door. You either know someone, work with a high-end travel advisor, or you do not get in. And that exclusivity is exactly what makes it so compelling.

Some hotels beg for attention. Others quietly exist for people who already know. Hoback Club falls squarely into the second category. And I am probably breaking all kinds of rules by sharing this, but I was very much a regular person before being invited.

WHY IT’S AWESOME

Hoback Club does not feel like your typical mountain luxury hotel. Because it’s not. There is no front desk. No lobby scene (save that for The Great Hall bar, which is still stellar people-watching and chatting). No waiting around. Instead, it feels like being handed the keys to your boss’ wildly beautiful mountain home that just happens to come with Michelin-level food, ski valets, a world-class spa, and staff who treat you like royalty from the second you arrive.

There are just 25 residences, each designed for longer stays that let you settle in to the good life. Think multi-bedroom mountain homes with warm woods, heated floors, fireplaces, and views that stop conversations mid-sentence. Everything is intentional. Everything feels calm. It is luxury that whispers, not shouts. And surprisingly, there is not an ounce of pretentiousness anywhere in sight.

What really sets Hoback Club (and all of Jackson) apart is the ecosystem surrounding it. Jackson Hole sits within one of the last intact ecosystems in the Lower 48, where elk, moose, wolves, bald eagles, grizzlies, and bison still roam freely, and Hoback Club leans all the way into that reality. They quietly handle every detail of a private wilderness tour with the best local outfitter, right down to setting you on your way with a thermos filled with margaritas and a bag of snacks. This is not a drive-by safari. It is an unforgettable deep dive into terrain that feels untouched by time, and you’re in charge (if you want to be). We saw more than 5,000 elk, countless moose, and wildlife so abundant it felt cinematic. From the route to the pacing to the way we were treated, every moment was seamless. We were treated like royalty from start to finish and the trunk-side hot chocolate was just another unexpected bonus to continue to set the scene.

The on-site team even arranged a private shopping experience at Kemo Sabe, because of course they did. It is that rare kind of hospitality where the answer is always yes, and the execution is flawless.

IN-HOUSE FOOD + DRINK

Food here is serious. In the best way. The Great Hall is where alpine comfort meets quiet sophistication, with menus rooted in the Alps and the Rockies. Everything feels hearty, grounding, and deeply satisfying. The elk tenderloin was the standout and one of the better versions I have had anywhere.

This time next season, there’s no doubt that après-ski is where Hoback Club will truly flex. Picture this. You are unwinding with a cocktail on the patio after a long ski day. Fire pits are glowing. Mountains are lit by the last light of day. Without missing a beat, someone asks if you would like a hat to block the sun or a luxurious fuzzy blanket in case the temperature drops. This is the kind of service that never interrupts the moment but somehow elevates it every single time.

One night turned into a standout wine tasting hosted by Nelson, a European-trained Maître Sommelier (and Hoback Club’s Assistant General Manager, Food & Beverage Director, and Sommelier) and it was exceptional. Even my husband kept checking if I took photos of the wines Nelson shared with us so we could add them to our own personal wine fridge.

Thoughtful, deeply knowledgeable, and never intimidating, the experience felt more like being guided through a private cellar than attending a formal tasting. It was yet another reminder that here, even the smallest moments are handled with intention and expertise. The food here is so good you can become a dining member simply for these delicious privileges mentioned above.