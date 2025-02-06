Darius Garland Beat The Pistons With A Buzzer-Beater From The Logo

While the NBA world is buzzing from three blockbuster trades happening this week — with Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, De’Aaron Fox, Zach LaVine, and Jimmy Butler all changing teams — there are still games going on every night, which is part of what makes NBA deadline week so fascinating.

In Detroit, the Cavaliers were facing the Pistons in a game without any major trade buzz around either team in a matchup of the East’s best team and the East’s biggest surprise playoff contender. The game was tight throughout and looked to be heading for overtime when Cade Cunningham knocked down a pair of free throws to tie the game with five seconds to play and the Cavs without any timeouts. Darius Garland, however, had other ideas.

The in-and-out dribble at midcourt to create the space to even get a shot off is filthy, and Garland rises up from the Pistons logo and buried a game-winner at the buzzer. Garland finished the night with 25 points and five assists in a game where he and Evan Mobley (30 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists) carried the load with Donovan Mitchell sitting out with a shoulder contusion. On the other side, Cunningham was spectacular with 38 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds, but the Pistons came up just short of a win against the league-leading Cavs.