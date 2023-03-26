The Florida Atlantic Owls’ magical NCAA Tournament run is heading to Houston. FAU took on Kansas State in the Elite Eight on Saturday evening in Madison Square Garden, and by the time the final horn sounded, the Conference USA champions and 9-seed in the East Region earned their first-ever berth in the Final Four with a 79-76 victory.

The story of the first half was Markquis Nowell and Dante Sills leading the Wildcats against a more balanced attack for the Owls. Nowell’s 15 points and 7 assists led both teams, as he was doing all his usual floor general stuff — all nine of Sills’ points, for example, came off of assists by his backcourt mate from New York City.

And yet the brilliance of Nowell was not enough, in part because Keyontae Johnson was limited to only eight minutes in the first half due to foul trouble. As a result, Florida Atlantic held a 42-38 edge at the break. Alijah Martin’s nine points led the way, and Bryan Greenlee pitched in eight. But it was two other players, Vladislav Goldin and Johnell Davis, who stuffed the stat sheet — the former had eight points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two blocks, while the latter went for six points, four rebounds, four assists, and a block.

Kansas State found something early on in the second half, as Nowell continued to do his thing while Johnson got into a groove. They opened the frame on a 14-5 run to take a lead, but with 14:32 left in the game, Johnson picked up his fourth personal foul.

With his standout teammate sidelined, Nowell kept doing everything he could to keep the Owls at bay, whether that was distributing or pulling up from Yonkers and knocking down threes.

It wasn’t enough to bury Florida Atlantic, which always seemed to have an answer from either its arsenal of perimeter scorers or Goldin. They chipped away any time Kansas State started to open up a lead, and with just over six minutes left, they pulled back in front on a dunk by the big man.

A 13-1 run by the Owls at the exact right time, mixed with Johnson picking up his fifth foul, appeared to give them the sort of breathing room they would need. Two free throws by Martin in the aftermath of Johnson’s foul capped off the run and gave them a 72-64 lead with just under three minutes remaining, but with the shoe on the other foot, it was the Wildcats’ turn to continuously chip away.