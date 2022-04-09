The Memphis Grizzlies will get a pretty gigantic boost during their penultimate game of the season. Memphis will play host to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, and after previously listing All-Star guard Ja Morant as questionable to take the floor for the first time in nine games, the team announced that Morant will be able to play and start.

Morant has not taken the floor for Memphis since March 18, when he had 29 points in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Since then, the reigning Rookie of the Year and presumed soon-to-be All-NBA selection has watched as his team has won seven of its last nine games to cement itself as the 2-seed in the Western Conference — it is worth mentioning that the Grizzlies have lost their last two games.

While the team has been quite good without Morant this season, his return will provide some extra reinforcements prior to the first round of the playoffs. As the 2-seed, Memphis will play the team that wins the 7/8 matchup in the play-in tournament, which will be either the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Los Angeles Clippers.

On the season, Morant has averaged a career-high 27.6 points, 6.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 33.3 minutes per game. The Grizzlies enter Saturday night’s game with a 55-25 record.