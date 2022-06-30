Joe Ingles Has Agreed To A 1-Year Deal With The Milwaukee Bucks

For years, Joe Ingles was one of the steady hands for the Utah Jazz, providing three-point shooting and secondary ball-handling on the wing for the perennial playoff squad. Last year, though, Ingles was dealt at the deadline after suffering a torn ACL, as Utah sent him to Portland where he rehabbed in an effort to get another piece to help their playoff chances immediately.

As Ingles prepares for a return to the court next season, he will join a different playoff contender, this time venturing East to Milwaukee where he will join the Bucks on a one-year deal worth $6.5 million (the taxpayer mid-level) as was made public by the most reliable of sources: his wife, Renae.

BREAKING NEWS: Sources very close to free agent @Joeingles7 can confirm that he has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. CEO of the house, Renae Ingles, is thrilled for Joe and their family. Joe himself, is said to be very bucking happy.#nba #nbanews pic.twitter.com/4yra9gQst3 — Renae Ingles (@RenaeIngles) June 30, 2022

Sources: Joe Ingles’ deal with the Milwaukee Bucks is a one-year, $6.5 million pact. https://t.co/YYn4YSvmP8 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2022

Ingles averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.9 rebounds on 40.4/34.7/77.3 shooting splits in 45 games prior to his injury in Utah last season, and given that he suffered the injury on January 30, one would expect he won’t play for the Bucks until close to the midseason mark, if not wait until after the All-Star break.

It’s a strong fit between player and team, as the Bucks are not in particular need of Ingles’ services in the regular season to get themselves in strong playoff position, but as this past postseason showed, are very much in need of another shooter and scoring threat on the wing come playoff time. Ingles figures to provide that and is a bit of insurance for if Grayson Allen once again struggles come playoff time, as the Bucks mostly are running it back after re-signing Bobby Portis, Jevon Carter, and Wesley Matthews.