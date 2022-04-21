joel embiid
Joel Embiid Trash Talked Drake After The Sixers Beat The Raptors In Game 3

The Philadelphia 76ers are one game away from the Eastern Conference Semifinals after a thrilling comeback win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Philly picked up the 104-101 win in overtime thanks to the heroics of Joel Embiid — beyond once again putting up numbers with a 33-point and 13-rebound performance, Embiid hit a game-winning turnaround three with less than a second left on the clock to get the Sixers one game away from a sweep.

As Embiid walked off the floor in Toronto, he ran into noted Raptors fan and guy who has courtside seats for their home games, Drake. The two apparently went back-and-forth with one another during the game, according to Tobias Harris.

Video eventually popped up of Embiid and Drake exchanging pleasantries after the game, with Embiid insisting that Drake is in his usual seat for Game 4 so he can witness a sweep.

“That’s what you call a f*cking superstar,” Embiid said. “Get your ass up, I’m coming for the sweep, too. You better be there.”

Drake said he would, but unsurprisingly predicted it’ll be a 3-1 series after Game 4. That game will take place on Saturday afternoon, and is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. ET on TNT.

