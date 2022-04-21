The Philadelphia 76ers are one game away from the Eastern Conference Semifinals after a thrilling comeback win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Philly picked up the 104-101 win in overtime thanks to the heroics of Joel Embiid — beyond once again putting up numbers with a 33-point and 13-rebound performance, Embiid hit a game-winning turnaround three with less than a second left on the clock to get the Sixers one game away from a sweep.

As Embiid walked off the floor in Toronto, he ran into noted Raptors fan and guy who has courtside seats for their home games, Drake. The two apparently went back-and-forth with one another during the game, according to Tobias Harris.

Tobias Harris says Embiid had a very famous doubter talking trash during the game. “Drake was over there saying he can’t play here. And I said to him, he can play here, for sure.” — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) April 21, 2022

Video eventually popped up of Embiid and Drake exchanging pleasantries after the game, with Embiid insisting that Drake is in his usual seat for Game 4 so he can witness a sweep.

Joel Embiid to Drake: “That’s what you call a f***ing superstar… I’m coming for the sweep too. You better be there.”pic.twitter.com/7aB2okOtrR — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) April 21, 2022

“That’s what you call a f*cking superstar,” Embiid said. “Get your ass up, I’m coming for the sweep, too. You better be there.”

Drake said he would, but unsurprisingly predicted it’ll be a 3-1 series after Game 4. That game will take place on Saturday afternoon, and is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. ET on TNT.