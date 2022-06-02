How Jordan Poole Can Swing The NBA Finals In Either Direction

Jordan Poole’s inaugural playoff campaign qualifies as a gigantic success. Through 16 games, the 22-year-old is averaging 18.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.2 rebounds on a scorching hot 67.3 percent true shooting. He’s buried 65 percent of his twos and 39.3 percent of his threes. He owns a pair of 30-point outbursts and has scored 20 or more seven times.

Many bright-eyed scorers can struggle when shrewd, savvy defenses hone in on their tendencies to expose shortcomings in the playoffs. Against a pair of top-7 defenses, the Golden State Warriors’ youngster has resembled a brilliant offensive star for long stretches this spring. Regardless of result or individual performance, these NBA Finals will not diminish his first three rounds of offensive excellence and the forward-thinking optimism they rightfully elicit.

Increasingly, though, Poole’s limitations as an on-ball defender have magnified throughout the playoffs. That stands to continue as the NBA Finals approach. How Poole navigates his newest test is absolutely a relevant storyline in the pursuit of a title; blowouts factor in, but he’s seen his minutes per game dwindle each series. At 6’4, 194, he hasn’t yet established the core strength, slippery screen navigation, or center of gravity to relent in isolation scenarios.

The Denver Nuggets’ dearth of perimeter juice failed to tax him much at all. Ja Morant found profits in the conference semifinals, but he didn’t play the final three games and the Memphis Grizzlies’ offense isn’t built on standstill creation beyond him.

The Dallas Mavericks’ trio of initiators, Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, and Spencer Dinwiddie, burned him for portions of each contest. In three of the five games, Poole committed at least four fouls — one of those, Game 4, saw him foul out. However, Dallas’ inability to stymie Golden State’s free-flowing ethos shrunk the magnitude of their mismatch-hunting offense; Poole still rocked to the tune of 16.5 points per game on 79 percent true shooting.

Despite each round further thrusting his defensive concerns into light, the opposition has yet to neutralize Poole and Golden State’s offense, which to this point has registered a playoff-best 116.1 offensive rating. As they both prepare for the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, there are reasons to believe that dynamic could change. The Celtics boast the NBA’s top-ranked defense. Both defensively and collectively, Boston is in a tier of its own compared to who the Warriors have dispatched (which makes sense, this is the Finals!).

Switching is the Celtics’ base coverage. But they’re malleable, fueled by communication, active hands, and complementary skill-sets packaged into a seven-man rotation — or eight, including Payton Pritchard—- lacking many soft spots. The crispness of their switches, timeliness on peel switches, and physicality are all traits that give them a chance to frustrate Golden State’s screen-heavy offense, particularly on Pindowns, Flares and Floppy actions.

The Warriors have thrived in these playoffs by fashioning mismatches off the ball via quick-hitting, early offense sets and attacking said mismatches from there. Boston, though, excels at blotting out disadvantageous matchups, utilizing scram switches or pre-switches (switching a defender out of a screen before it’s set) to insulate players from being involved in suboptimal situations. Its defensive personnel is also just much better than any of Denver, Memphis, or Dallas’. Far fewer gaps to target exist.