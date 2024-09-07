There’s a fun counter-action that comes from being a fan of a team, and that is really hating another team. Kevin Durant, as it turns out, is a terrific example of this, as the Phoenix Suns star and well-documented fan of the Washington Commanders absolutely cannot stand the Dallas Cowboys.

Durant sat down with Kay Adams and got asked about relegating an NFL team — recently, Durant purchased a minority stake in French soccer team Paris Saint-Germain.

“If you could get rid of one NFL team, the biggest pain in your ass, which team would you pick?” Adams asked.

“Cowboys,” Durant replied before Adams even completely finished her question. “Cowboys easily.”

Durant gave a very simple reason for this: He just does not like the Dallas Cowboys one bit, and then, he tried to get to the heart of why he hates the Cowboys so much in a pretty spectacular soundbite.

“I had to ask myself why don’t I like the Cowboys,” Durant said. “Cause I don’t hate any teams, or any players, I’m a huge fan of a lot of teams. But the Cowboys are that one team I just don’t like, and I think it’s because a lot of people where I’m from in D.C. have become Cowboys fans. It’s probably, like, 75 percent of people in Washington, D.C., in my group of people, that are Cowboys fans. And I just hate that they don’t stay loyal to the crib.”

Adams asked Durant about whether he’d let these people become Commanders fans if their recent first-round pick, LSU quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, pops off, but Durant stressed “we’re not letting them on the bus.” It is unclear if he views the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants with the same amount of vitriol, but I just assume that every fan of an NFC East teams hates every other NFC East team.