The worst-kept secret in the NBA is seemingly about to come to fruition, as the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly very close to. hiring ESPN personality JJ Redick their next head coach. While it’s been reported for weeks that the Lakers held the retired sharpshooter in extremely high regard as they looked to find a replacement for the recently fired Darvin Ham, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the franchise was “zeroing in” on appointing Redick.

The Los Angeles Lakers are zeroing in on JJ Redick as the frontrunner for franchise’s next head coach, league and industry sources say. Developing story at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/PqVJt8OBjs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2024

Charania laid out what the Lakers were looking for in a coach, and noted the franchise eventually became “infatuated” in the potential Redick has on the bench.

The Lakers have been seeking a coach who has the potential and staying power to be their head man for now and the long-term, as someone who will command the locker room and hold players accountable, as well as tirelessly gameplan and provide a level of structure and organization, according to those sources.

Redick has never been a coach before. Once his lengthy playing career came to an end, Redick entered the media space, as he became a podcast host and ESPN personality. Currently, he hosts two podcasts: “The Old Man and the Three,” and “Mind the Game,” the latter of which he co-hosts with Lakers star LeBron James, who reports indicate was not involved in the hiring process. Additionally, Redick is part of ESPN’s top booth for its NBA broadcasts, alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke, and will begin calling the NBA Finals between the Mavs and Celtics on Thursday night in Boston.