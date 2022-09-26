The Lakers enter the 2022-23 season with a lot of questions facing a roster that’s seen an awful lot of turnover aside from the three stars at the top. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook (despite the Lakers best efforts to trade him this summer) all return, but around them is an almost entirely new team, including a new head coach in Darvin Ham.

The most notable addition to the Lakers is Patrick Beverley, who they traded for in a move most anticipated signaled an impending Westbrook trade. Beverley and Westbrook’s history is well known, with the two being longtime rivals, sparring on the court and in the media for years. However, the two have, at least publicly, smoothed things over as they get ready to be teammates, hugging it out at Beverley’s intro presser and Beverley even going so far to say they’ve been “best friends” of late since they both workout early in the morning at the facility.

The goal of adding Beverley to the roster was to bring an edge they lacked last year defensively, and as one of the league’s top irritants in the backcourt, he figures to lead what they hope is a much improved defense at the point of attack. Part of the deal with Pat is that he is never not Pat, and LeBron got a taste of that at media day when Chris Haynes informed him that, when asked for his favorite LeBron highlight of all time, Beverley said “the block I had on LeBron.”

LeBron loved it, noting “Pat got problems, man,” and chalking that up to him being from Chicago. It’s terrific, light media day content (especially on a day where there have been a lot of awkward moments and heavy topics being discussed) and for a Lakers team that has a lot of weirdness going on, they did better than some at putting on a happy face for media day at the very least.