Lu Dort And The Thunder Agreed To A 5-Year Extension Worth $87.5 Million

Luguentz Dort has been one of the bright spots for the Oklahoma City Thunder over the last few seasons. The former second-round pick has a case for being the team’s second-best player as they have gone through their rebuild behind only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and after hitting restricted free agency this summer, the belief was that the team would take care of him and keep him as part of what is being build in Oklahoma City.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Dort didn’t just get taken care of — he got a gigantic payday that will keep him with the franchise for the foreseeable future. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Dort and the Thunder came to terms on a 5-year contract extension that will pay him $87.5 million over the life of the deal.

Dort showed some promise as a rookie, most notably when he scored 30 points in an elimination game between the Thunder and the Houston Rockets, and has seen his role grow with the team over the each of the last two seasons. Last season, Dort put up career-best marks almost across the board, as he started all 51 games in which he appeared and averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 32.6 minutes per game.

