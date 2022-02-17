The Denver Nuggets found themselves in a position few teams have overcome this season, trailing by 10 to the Warriors in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Few teams have been better at putting opponents away once they take a late lead than Golden State, but on Wednesday night in San Francisco, the Nuggets were able to pull off a rather incredible comeback.

As often happens for Denver, their comeback was propelled by Nikola Jokic, who had nine points and five assists in the final seven minutes of the game to help the Nuggets find their way to a 117-116 win, stealing one on the road.

After a Monte Morris fastbreak layup gave Denver a 114-113 lead, Stephen Curry seemed to rip the Nuggets hearts out with an and-one bucket with just under six seconds to go, giving the Warriors a two-point lead as Denver advanced the ball up the floor on a timeout.

STEPH IS CLUTCH 😱 pic.twitter.com/DDvFN8iopJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 17, 2022

Naturally, the Nuggets turned to Jokic to make the right play and he took every possible second working his way across the lane and once the Warriors collapsed onto him he found Morris for the game-winning three just before the buzzer.

Heartbreak as the Dubs lose on Monte Morris' buzzer beater 💔 pic.twitter.com/UK7KxuVtdR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 17, 2022

Jokic finished the game with 35 points, 17 rebounds, and eight assists as he continues to pile up outrageous stat lines on a near nightly basis. He got help from Bryn Forbes, who had 22 points off the bench, as well as the big late buckets from Morris, who had five of his 13 on the final two shots for Denver to lift them to the win.