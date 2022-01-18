Pacers big man Myles Turner is expected to be one of the most sought after players at this year’s trade deadline, as Turner, who has often found his name in trade rumors, is firmly on the trade block again as the Pacers look to make some significant roster changes amid a disappointing season.

Unfortunately, Turner missed Monday night’s loss to the Clippers with soreness in his left foot, which led to further testing that revealed a stress reaction that the Pacers announced Tuesday will keep Turner out for at least the next two weeks.

Pacers forward/center Myles Turner – who missed yesterday’s game against the Clippers due to a sore left ankle/foot – has been examined by multiple specialists, who have determined the injury to be a stress reaction in his left foot. Turner will continue to receive treatment and will be re-examined in two weeks, at which time the Pacers’ medical team will re-assess his status.

Turner’s two-week timeframe would mean he will be getting re-examined a week before the deadline, and those tests could very well determine if Turner gets moved at the deadline, as teams surely will put a pause on talks given the uncertainty around his foot injury. Hopefully he will be able to make a full and swift recovery and, just maybe, get a fresh start outside of Indianapolis as he has made clear that he wants more opportunity after feeling like a “glorified role player” for the Pacers.