The NBA All-Star Game is only a few weeks away. In three weeks, the league will make its way to San Francisco for a weekend of festivities that will cap off at the Chase Center on Sunday, Feb. 16. And on Thursday, the Inside the NBA crew let everyone know the most important part of the game: The five players from each conference who earned a starting nod.

Here’s who will represent both conferences as starters in the 2025 edition of the All-Star Game: