The NBA All-Star Game is only a few weeks away. In three weeks, the league will make its way to San Francisco for a weekend of festivities that will cap off at the Chase Center on Sunday, Feb. 16. And on Thursday, the Inside the NBA crew let everyone know the most important part of the game: The five players from each conference who earned a starting nod.
Here’s who will represent both conferences as starters in the 2025 edition of the All-Star Game:
Eastern Conference
Backcourt: Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell
Frontcourt: Karl-Anthony Towns, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum
Western Conference
Backcourt: Steph Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Frontcourt: Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic
As a reminder, the NBA is doing things a little differently for its All-Star Game this year. Instead of breaking things up into two teams, the league will divvy up the All-Stars between three teams, while a fourth team will be comprised of the winners of the Rising Stars Game. The winner will be determined via a mini-tournament, with a pair of semifinals and a final, with each game going to 40 points.
To break up the rosters, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith will hold a draft among the players selected to the All-Star teams, while Candace Parker will helm the team that wins the Rising Stars Game. While we know the 10 players who will be designated as starters, the remaining All-Stars will be announced next week.