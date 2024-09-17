We’ve known about Netflix’s upcoming NBA documentary series, “Starting Five”, for months now, but until Tuesday we hadn’t gotten any real look at what the series will show when it releases on October 9. We knew Netflix had cameras following LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler, and Domantas Sabonis through the 2023-24 NBA season, but how deep they’d go and what they’d focus on was still up in the air until the first actual trailer for the series dropped on Tuesday.

In it, we see that we’ll get a peek into the personal lives of all five players, with plenty of focus on their families and how they spend their lives off the court during the season, while also looking at how each navigates their season on the court. For LeBron, we get to hear from his daughter Zhuri in the trailer talking about how he’s just a normal person — with a cut to him in his Beetlejuice costume from Halloween — while cameras were with Anthony Edwards when he got to meet his newborn daughter at the hospital for the first time.

It’ll be fascinating to see exactly how they structure the show and what storylines they choose to follow with each player, but if nothing else fans should get to see all five players in a different light off the court.