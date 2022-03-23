How Spencer Dinwiddie Has Already Made The Mavericks Better

Four months with the Washington Wizards were seemingly not enough for Spencer Dinwiddie to rediscover his form of 2019-20 as a high-level offensive creator. He struggled to establish consistency, posted his worst scoring efficiency since 2015-16 — including a 50.1 percent true shooting — and lacked the necessary verve as a dribble-drive speedster.

During Dinwiddie’s six weeks with the Dallas Mavericks, all it took for him to rediscover that 2019-20 form was an eight-day layoff. In his first two games as a Maverick, he averaged six points and three assists while hoisting just 10 shots.

Since then, across 12 post-All-Star Break games, the 28-year-old is averaging 19.6 points and 4.3 assists on 62.5 percent true shooting (.494/.397/.794 split). He’s been integral to a surging Dallas squad that had found rhythm before his arrival, yet looks even more dangerous with him in the fold.

During this stretch, the Mavericks are 9-3 when Dinwiddie plays, featuring wins over the Jazz, Warriors (twice), Celtics, Nets, and Timberwolves — including game-winning triples from Dinwiddie against Boston and Brooklyn. Swapping him and Kristaps Porizingis has accommodated various pillars of the roster offensively, replacing an incongruent complementary player alongside Luka Doncic with a concordant one.

Although Dallas’ offensive rating sits just 17th since the All-Star Game, the manner in which Dinwiddie heightens this team’s attack is prevalent through both the film and an assortment of other numbers. And individually, the renaissance he’s enjoying is obvious. A longstanding hallmark of Dinwiddie’s offensive prowess is his explosion off the bounce. His ability to compromise defenders from a standstill empowered him to pilot an injury-riddled Nets team to the playoffs in 2019-20 and was a foremost allure when he entered free agency last summer.

Much of that dissipated in Washington. According to Cleaning The Glass, his rim frequency cratered from 38 percent (74th percentile) in 2019-20 to 21 percent (33rd percentile), while his finishing production fell from 60 percent (57th percentile) to 57 percent (40th percentile).

With Dallas, the former is up to 33 percent (74th percentile) and the latter is up to 65 percent (65th percentile). He just seems to have found the elite first step and start-stop ability that’s been the bedrock of his isolation and ball-screen creation, which has encouraged him to attack more often to better results. He’s lighter on his feet to change paces and directions before defenses can react, too.

Furthermore, by virtue of winning the initial battle with defenses routinely again, he’s back to his elite foul-drawing tendencies. His free-throw rate has ballooned from .291 in Washington to .440 in Dallas. He’s also trimmed the three-point rate from .459 to .405, largely the product of cutting out some pull-up triples, which have not been kind to him this year (29.9 percent).