Spencer Dinwiddie Is Returning To Dallas On A Minimum Deal

Two years ago, Spencer Dinwiddie was part of the trade that brought Kyrie Irving from Brooklyn to Dallas (with the guard learning his fate on Twitter, like everyone else). After spending another year back with the Nets, Dinwiddie was traded to the Raptors, waived, and signed with the Lakers for the stretch run.

In his 28 regular season games with the Lakers, he averaged 6.8 points and shot 38.9 percent from three, but wasn’t impactful off the bench in the playoffs and entered this summer as a free agent buried beneath a long list of point guards on the market. On Monday, we learned that Dinwiddie will return to his former home in Dallas, opting for a 1-year minimum deal with the Mavs to try and help give them some more backcourt depth as they look to go one step further next season and hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie has agreed on a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dinwiddie reunites with Mavs as an ideal backcourt fit. He averaged 17.4 points in parts of two Dallas seasons and was key on 2022 West Finals team. pic.twitter.com/WPxs6ol73L — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 22, 2024

The Mavs have been active this summer seeking ways to improve the roster despite a Finals appearance. They traded Tim Hardaway Jr. to Detroit for Quentin Grimes, acquired Klay Thompson in a sign-and-trade, and signed Naji Marshall (letting Derrick Jones Jr. walk in the process). Now they add Dinwiddie to their backcourt, and while it’s not a ground-shaking move, it does add a bit more depth, especially for the regular season, and provides another scoring option behind Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic in their guard rotation.