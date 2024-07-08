This year’s USA Basketball men’s squad features 12 of the absolute best players in the NBA, and they arrived in Las Vegas over the weekend to begin training camp ahead of the Paris Olympics that begin later this month.

While it is a star-studded roster, not all of them can do one of the more basic tricks with the basketball: spinning the ball on your finger. The NBA posted a very funny video asking all of the guys at their USA Basketball promo shoot to spin the ball on their finger, and got some of their teammates reactions when they learned who couldn’t do it. Among those that can’t are LeBron James, Tyrese Haliburton, Joel Embiid, and Steph Curry, the latter of whom called it was the “most embarrassing” thing about himself.

A skill not all possess… Who on the #USABMNT can spin a ball on their finger? 🤔👀🏀 pic.twitter.com/mRwKDfJOKO — NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2024

While LeBron, Hali, and Embiid seem at peace with their inability to do it, it just makes Curry incredibly frustrated as he slams the ball down after it falls off. Aside from learning a rare basketball insecurity of the greatest shooter to every play the game, the best part of the video is the reaction of guys learning who can’t. KD is disgusted by Embiid not being able to do it, noting he thought he was more coordinated than that, while Anthony Davis can’t believe Jrue Holiday would besmirch his good name by saying he didn’t think AD could do it. However, my personal favorite is the way Bam Adebayo just grumbles “Gen Z” in disgust when told Haliburton can’t do it. Bam wants those damn kids to put down the TikTok and pick up a basketball and learn some skills.