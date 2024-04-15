While the 2024 postseason technically begins for the NBA on Tuesday, the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris have been a discussion point across the basketball world for quite some time. That was perhaps heightened when the United States struggled at times in the 2022 FIBA World Cup, ultimately winning the bronze medal with a less-than-inspiring roster. That showing cast a giant spotlight on the roster-building process for 2024 and, while nothing is official at this early stage, reports emerged on Monday that USA Basketball has centered on an 11-player group for its 12-man roster.

ESPN Sources: USA Basketball is finalizing its 2024 Paris Olympics roster with Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis. Team may initially keep one open spot. pic.twitter.com/kO7TREBVDK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 15, 2024

Sources with @joevardon: Team USA is finalizing 11 of its 12-man Olympic roster: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Bam Adebayo and Tyrese Haliburton. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2024

At the very least, there are no surprises with this group, and it is an imposing collection of top-tier players. LeBron James seems to be ageless, but this projects as, at least potentially, his final Olympic appearance, and he is joined by USA Basketball legend Kevin Durant on the forward line. Jayson Tatum slots in nicely next to them, with up-and-comers like Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton making logical sense.

From there, Stephen Curry is set to make his first Olympic appearance, and USA Basketball has clearly emphasized the center position this time around. Not only are they planning to bring both Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo, but Joel Embiid committed to playing for the United States over France and Cameroon in October 2023 and is slated to head to Paris.

Of course, injuries sustained in the playoffs could alter things, and there is one spot up for grabs. Still, this is a tantalizing unit, and the United States will almost certainly enter the festivities as the favorite to win gold in Paris.