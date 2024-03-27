Here Is The Men’s Basketball Schedule At The 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics are just a few months away, and as such we’re starting to get some details regarding this year’s Olympics basketball tournament on both the men’s and women’s side.

Earlier in March, FIBA announced the group draw results for the opening round of the tournament, with the USA women drawing Japan, Belgium, and Germany, while the men will face Serbia, South Sudan, and the winner of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Puerto Rico. On Wednesday, we learned when those games would be played, with the full schedule for the men’s and women’s tournaments being released by FIBA.

On the men’s side, group stage games will be played on July 27-28, July 30-31, and August 2-3, with the Quarterfinals on August 6, Semifinals on August 8, and the Gold and Bronze medal games on August 10. The top two teams from each group plus the two best third-place teams will reach the quarterfinal round.

The USA Men’s Schedule will look like this, starting with their biggest test of the group stage against Serbia:

July 28: Serbia vs. USA (11:15 a.m. ET)

July 31: USA vs. South Sudan (3:00 p.m. ET)

August 3: PR OQT Winner vs. USA (11:15 a.m. ET)

While getting out of the group stage shouldn’t be an issue, winning that opener against Serbia will be important to setting the tone for the tournament for USA Basketball, asserting themselves as the rightful favorites for another Olympic gold.