Listen, I’ll level with you: It’s a pretty boring time in the NBA content game right now. The year-long news cycle that the NBA usually has is taking a little bit of a break right now. On Wednesday, we did get some news regarding LeBron James‘ future, as the Los Angeles Lakers star inked a 2-year extension to keep him with the team going forward.

Is it a surprise that James signed an extension in L.A.? Probably not, but for a guy who is known for using his contract situation as a form of leverage, it was perhaps surprising that James agreed to a deal before the Lakers made any major moves to improve the roster this summer by packaging Russell Westbrook and a pair of future first-round draft picks. But still, it was news, baby, and in mid-August, we love ourselves some news.

Know who else loves news? The fine folks over at First Take, because news means things to talk about. On Friday’s episode of the show, professional sports yeller Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and professional person who I cannot fathom ever sleeps Stephen A. Smith got to talking about the extension, and after Mad Dog gave some takes about whether or not James should have taken less to give the Lakers more financial flexibility, Smith dropped one line that led to some sensational television. (Head to the 2:45 mark for the fireworks)

“In terms of where he’s gonna be at, I’ll tell you where he’s easily gonna be,” Smith said. “LeBron James is a top-3 player in the history of basketball.”

“No he’s not,” an unusually quiet Mad Dog retorted. “No he’s not.”

With that, the game began. Smith, perhaps understanding the potential for this to be some Good Ass Television, repeated Mad Dog’s claim back to him, and when Mad Dog tried to get cute by playing an old favorite game of his — “here are basketball players” — Smith knew exactly what to do.

“Better than Kareem?” Mad Dog asked.

“Kareem, Jordan, and LeBron,” Smith immediately replied.

“Russell,” Mad Dog said, still quietly, the pot simmering as it prepared to get to a full boil. “Russell. Bill. Russell.”