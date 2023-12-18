The Golden State Warriors have been heavily reliant on Stephen Curry this year to get wins, as the team has struggled to produce enough offense around their superstar guard.

Curry entered Sunday’s game against the Blazers averaging 29.0 points per game, making five 3-pointers per night, with the next highest scorer on the team being Klay Thompson at 16.4. However, Sunday was a rare off night for Curry, as he went just 2-of-12 from the field for seven points in his worst scoring night of the season against the Blazers. The good news was he got picked up by his teammates as Thompson scored 28, Andrew Wiggins had 25 off the bench, and youngsters Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga each reached double figures while making some key plays late on both ends to preserve a 118-114 win in Portland.

Clutch triple for Klay 😤 pic.twitter.com/c2tgen1mWN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 18, 2023

Steph lobs it to Wiggins to extend the GSW lead late ‼️ Warriors-Trail Blazers | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/RHzhEGEbGI pic.twitter.com/K213HrWjNt — NBA (@NBA) December 18, 2023

Podz saves the day with a heads-up play ‼️ pic.twitter.com/hsBjStzdye — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 18, 2023

That said, Sunday night was a historic one as neither of Curry’s two made field goals came from three (he was 0-of-8 from deep), meaning his NBA record streak of 268 consecutive games with a made three-pointer came to an end. The streak began on December 1, 2018 and has spanned six seasons of play, smashing the previous record of 157 which belonged to…Stephen Curry. You would likely not have tabbed this year’s Blazers to be the team to snap that streak, particularly in a game where Curry played 31 minutes, but even the best shooter in history can have a game where he just doesn’t have it — it just happens once every six years.

The future Hall of Famer will look to start a new streak on Tuesday night when the Celtics visit the Bay.