Thomas Bryant Has Agreed To A One-Year Deal With The Lakers

The Lakers will bring a familiar face back to Los Angeles as they look to revamp their roster for this coming season, as Thomas Bryant, who was drafted by the Lakers as a second rounder in 2017, will join the squad on a one-year deal, per Chris Haynes.

Free agent Thomas Bryant has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal and will be given opportunity to win starting center position, league sources tell @YahooSports: https://t.co/J6Rg5ECNuf — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 6, 2022

Bryant averaged 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in his limited 27 appearances with the Wizards last season, returning late in the year from an ACL injury. In his three prior seasons in Washington, Bryant had established himself as a solid offensive big man when on the floor, knocking down threes at a 37.4 percent clip prior to his injury and averaging 11.8 points and 6.6 rebounds. For a Lakers team that will be looking for ways to space the floor, Bryant provides them with a five-man that can step out into the corners and give LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook more room to operate.

Whether Bryant can meet Darvin Ham’s demands for strong defense will likely determine whether he can land the starting job, as Haynes notes he’ll have the opportunity to play for. Bryant joins Damian Jones on the roster as the two true centers alongside Davis, who we will surely once again hear about plans to play more at the five given the roster limitations if he doesn’t — although it wouldn’t be a surprise if Dwight Howard also returns, pending roster openings.