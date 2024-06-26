The 2024 NBA Draft lacked a consensus top prospect and whenever that happens, there’s the potential for a lot of movement up and down the board by prospects, as well as possible trades.

While we usually have to wait until teams are on the clock for trades to start happening, we got our first move of Draft night with an hour still to go before the Hawks got on the clock, as the Blazers and Wizards agreed to a rather fascinating deal. Washington will send forward Deni Avdija to Portland for Malcolm Brogdon, the No. 14 pick on the night, as well as a 2029 pick.

The Washington Wizards are trading F Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers for Malcolm Brogdon and the 14th pick tonight and 2029 pick, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/inF8ezNZtL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

The Blazers are sending the second most favorable of their 2029 first-round picks and two second-round picks in the deal for Avdija, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/e6BTwjYkT4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

The note on the 2029 pick is important because Portland owns three (their own, Milwaukee’s, and Boston’s) in that year, so Washington will get whichever of those three falls in the middle. Wherever that ends up, the Wizards land some more draft assets in this deal along with a veteran guard, while the Blazers bring in a big wing coming off the best season of his career. Avdija was one of the bright spots for the Wizards last season, averaging 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game on 50.6/37.4/74.0 shooting splits, making a big leap in terms of his shooting efficiency. Portland will be banking on that becoming the new norm as they are rather desperate for floor spacing around their young guards.

The Blazers will still hold the No. 7 pick on the night, but get a more sure thing out of their other lottery selection, while the Wizards pick up a future pick and move off Avdija as he gets set to start his 4-year, $55 million extension he signed a year ago.