deni avdija
Getty Image
DimeMag

The Wizards And Blazers Agreed To The First Trade Of Draft Night Before It Started

The 2024 NBA Draft lacked a consensus top prospect and whenever that happens, there’s the potential for a lot of movement up and down the board by prospects, as well as possible trades.

While we usually have to wait until teams are on the clock for trades to start happening, we got our first move of Draft night with an hour still to go before the Hawks got on the clock, as the Blazers and Wizards agreed to a rather fascinating deal. Washington will send forward Deni Avdija to Portland for Malcolm Brogdon, the No. 14 pick on the night, as well as a 2029 pick.

The note on the 2029 pick is important because Portland owns three (their own, Milwaukee’s, and Boston’s) in that year, so Washington will get whichever of those three falls in the middle. Wherever that ends up, the Wizards land some more draft assets in this deal along with a veteran guard, while the Blazers bring in a big wing coming off the best season of his career. Avdija was one of the bright spots for the Wizards last season, averaging 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game on 50.6/37.4/74.0 shooting splits, making a big leap in terms of his shooting efficiency. Portland will be banking on that becoming the new norm as they are rather desperate for floor spacing around their young guards.

The Blazers will still hold the No. 7 pick on the night, but get a more sure thing out of their other lottery selection, while the Wizards pick up a future pick and move off Avdija as he gets set to start his 4-year, $55 million extension he signed a year ago.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Normani’s ‘Dopamine’ Is A Showstopping Debut
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors