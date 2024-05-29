The Minnesota Timberwolves will not be swept in the Western Conference Finals. With the team on the verge of heading to the offseason and the crowd in Dallas hoping to see their team earn a berth in the NBA Finals, Anthony Edwards was able to lead Minnesota to a 105-100 win over the Mavericks to make it a 3-1 series.

Edwards came out and looked like a man possessed on both ends of the court. After struggling from the field in the first three games of the series, Edwards came out in attack mode on offense and took on the Doncic assignment admirably on defense. He lived at the free throw line in the opening frame, too, going 5-for-8 from the stripe as he scored 14 first quarter points.

The Minnesota defense was tenacious, too, as it held Dallas to 6-for-21 shooting in the first. If not for a late burst at the end of the quarter, the Mavs would have had a far more daunting mountain to climb heading into the second, but instead, the Wolves lead was only 27-20.

Turnovers and fouls both turned out to be a huge problem for Minnesota as the second quarter went on. Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert all picked up three fouls in the first half, while Dallas scored 20 points off of nine turnovers by their opponents. And with a little more than five minutes remaining, the Mavs got right back into the game — after trailing by as many as 12 points, Dallas ripped off an 11-0 run to take the lead.

The Timberwolves were able to settle down and not get caught up in the avalanche, with Mike Conley in particular doing an exceptional job running the show. As such, the two teams went into the locker room tied at 49, with both Doncic and Edwards going for 17 points to lead their respective teams.

Neither team was able to open up a lead of larger than five points in the third quarter. The first blow was landed by Dallas, which controlled the opening few minutes of the third thanks in large part to the play of Doncic and Daniel Gafford. And then, an 8-0 run by the Wolves in which Towns scored six points put them back ahead, and gave them a lead they would not relinquish throughout the remainder of the quarter.

While Jaden Hardy gave the Mavs a bit of energy towards the end of the third, Minnesota found itself in the driver’s seat going into the fourth with a 78-73 lead.

The early part of the final period was incredibly tense, as neither team was able to open up a comfortable lead — every time Minnesota started to create a little breathing room, Dallas would come right back down the floor and hit a shot that started to get the crowd into the game.