10 JRPGs That Should Be On Your Radar in 2023

We’re only a few weeks into 2023, but it’s already shaping up to be a strong year for Japanese Role-Playing games. This year is going to have something for everyone. If you’re a veteran fan of the genre or simply looking to try out your first JRPG, 2023 has a wide swath of titles to choose from. There are new entries to legendary franchises, retro-reimaginings riffing on classic ideas, sequels to long-running series, and even remakes of long-forgotten titles making this year an exciting one for JRPGs. Here are 10 JRPGs that you should have on your radar in 2023 along with trailers to get you pumped for what’s to come.

Persona 3 Portable Release Date: Jan. 19th

Trailer: Watch here Persona has become a mainstay in the JRPG space over the years. However, many fans who’d fallen in love with the franchise thanks to Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal haven’t had a way to play Persona 3 on modern consoles. Persona 3 is the first title in the franchise to feature the beloved “social link” mechanics which allow you to build relationships with characters in the game. Persona 3 Portable is a great way to play this title thanks to its streamlined gameplay and the option to play as a female protagonist. If you missed it the first time around, don’t miss your chance to dive in now. Fire Emblem Engage Release Date: Jan. 20th

Trailer: Watch here Fire Emblem is Nintendo’s long-running tactical RPG series that is widely popular in Japan. While it’s taken a few stops and starts for Fire Emblem to find its niche in the West, the last entry Fire Emblem: Three Houses solidified its popularity for good. With Fire Emblem Engage Nintendo maintains the traditional turn-based combat systems that the series is known for but mixes it up with the “Emblem Rings” system that allows you to summon popular Fire Emblem characters from previous titles. Whether you’re a series veteran or a newcomer, Fire Emblem has always done a great job of being accessible to all audiences and if you have a Nintendo Switch, it’s certainly worth checking out.

Forspoken Release Date: Jan. 24th

Trailer: Watch here Square Enix’s Forspoken was one of the first titles announced for PS5. It’s also a new IP and features a Black protagonist, which is rare in JRPGs. With Forspoken, Square Enix is utilizing the power of the PS5 to create a high-energy action RPG that’s all about casting powerful magic spells in a beautiful open world. In addition to awe-inspiring battles with mythical beasts and undead monsters, you’ll be able to control protagonist, Frey, as she executes awesome parkour moves over mountains, through fields, and in crumbling fortresses all without loading screens. Forspoken is looking to be an interesting new entry from Square Enix and one that will really put your PS5 through its paces. Like a Dragon: Ishin Release Date: Feb. 21st

Trailer: Watch here With the wild popularity of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Sega has decided to remake a long-asked-for title in the Yakuza franchise that never made it out West. Like a Dragon: Ishin is an action RPG that takes place during the Late Edo Period in Japan. Just like previous entries in the Yakuza series before the release of Like a Dragon, this remake utilizes a robust combat system focused on swordsmanship and gunplay. Instead of fistfighting in the neon-kissed streets of Japan, you’ll play as a long swordsman cutting your way through enemies with katanas, revolvers, and more. Like a Dragon: Ishin will be a perfect fit for you if you enjoy samurai, action combat, and a deep story-based game that also isn’t afraid to get a little goofy with minigames and long-running gags.

Octopath Traveler 2 Release Date: Feb. 24th

Trailer: Watch here Square Enix surprised JRPG fans in 2019 with Octopath Traveler, a new JRPG franchise that had a unique 2.5D art style and traditional JRPG gameplay. While many loved the music, presentation, and turn-based battle system, some thought it didn’t all come together. Octopath Traveler 2 features multiple characters, each with their own intersecting stories. New to the sequel is a day and night cycle which determines the actions characters can perform depending on the time of day. It seems like this will greatly increase replayability. This second foray into the franchise really looks like it will knock it out of the park this time around. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Release Date: March 3rd

Trailer: Watch here Team Ninja is known for making difficult, but rewarding action games. Their latest title, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is taking the lessons they learned from Ni-Oh and making a new Souls-like action game set in a dark fantasy version of China’s Three Kingdoms period. If you’re looking for an ultra-challenging action RPG after Elden Ring then this might be just what the doctor ordered. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will have loads of character customization, enemy variety, and a unique “morale” system that provides variance in difficulty while you play. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Azure Release Date: March 14th

Trailer: Watch here Nihon Falcom’s Legends of Heroes franchise has quickly become one of the biggest JRPG universes in gaming today. Each title builds upon a deeply connected story spanning over 14 games. The latest entry to come to the West is The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Azure which is a sequel to Trails from Zero. We’ll be honest, at this point, the Legends of Heroes franchise isn’t the most approachable series to get into. But if you are someone willing to commit or have been eagerly anticipating the conclusion to this part of the story, Trails of Azure is for you. Ditto if you’re looking for a complex story with rich characters, fun dialogue, and a unique turn-based battle system.

Final Fantasy XVI Release Date: June 22nd

Trailer: Watch here It wouldn’t be a JRPG list without mention of a Final Fantasy title. 2023 is bringing us quite possibly the biggest Final Fantasy of all time with the release of Final Fantasy XVI. While the last entry in the mainline franchise bridged fantasy with reality, showcasing cars, skyscrapers, and more, Final Fantasy XVI seems to be returning to the series’ roots. Final Fantasy XVI promises us armor-clad warriors, prodigious summoned beasts, world-altering magic, and sweet, sweet melodrama. Now that we’ve seen a few trailers, we know that Final Fantasy XVI has completely moved away from turn-based combat. Instead, it’s embracing an action-packed combat system that has as much Devil May Cry as it does Final Fantasy. This will most certainly be the biggest budget JRPG released in 2023 and one you shouldn’t miss if you own a PS5. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Release Date: TBD 2023

Trailer: Watch here If you’ve been playing JRPG for a while, then you’ve probably heard of the franchise Suikoden. Fans have been clamoring for a new title in the franchise from Konami for years, to no avail. Series creator, Yoshitaka Murayama, answers their pleas with a new project that he funded through Kickstarter called Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes claims to live up to its name with over 100 characters to recruit. Sporting a unique 2.5D aesthetic that iterates on the work that titles like Octopath Traveler have done. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is shaping up to be a unique and robust JRPG with an exciting spin on turn-based combat, and a sprawling world filled with lively characters.