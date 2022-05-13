The Best RPG’s To Get Into This Summer

While it might not officially be summer, it’s hard to not feel like we’re entering the summer months. The weather is starting to approach scorching temperatures, school is finishing up, and it’s about that time to be coming up with some vacation plans. That also means that we’re about to enter a time of the year where the video game release schedule typically eases up a bit. This doesn’t mean there won’t be any major releases at all, but traditionally game studios keep their major releases for the fall/holidays and late winter/early spring.

Because of that, it leaves a lot of us with free time to play older games, and with it being so hot outside we’re gonna want something that can keep us occupied inside for hours on end: something like an RPG. Maybe it’s just me, but the summer was always when I wanted to dive into a lengthy RPG of some kind, and since we don’t have any must play hits on the horizon this feels like a good year to do just that. These are the games that I’ll be spending my time playing throughout the summer.

Final Fantasy XIV

For awhile it started to feel like the MMORPG was a dying breed. Popular constants like World of Warcraft were slowly losing their popularity and the era of everyone trying to make one is a distant memory. While we still aren’t getting a new MMO every year like we used to, we do have a really great option for fans of the genre in Final Fantasy XIV. While the game was first released in 2010, it underwent a massive transformation that completely changed how it played. Multiple expansions since that transformation and it’s become one of the most popular games in the world, largely behind its story.

MMOs historically aren’t well received for their story, but more for how fun they are to play and the ability to let friends experience that fun together. Final Fantasy XIV meanwhile is one of the few MMOs that managed to make its userbase fall in love with, and overwhelmingly praise, its plot. Its most recent expansion, Endwalker, was beloved by fans with many of them saying it paid off plot threads over a decade in the making. If there was ever a time to get into a game that fans and critics have praised endlessly, it’s now. Experiencing everything Final Fantasy XIV has to offer can take hundreds of hours, but the experience will be well worth it.

Elden Ring

Yes, everyone is still talking about Elden Ring and it’s hard to not see why. While it can be a bit of a challenge to get into because of its difficulty, everyone that has managed to break through the difficulty curve has had an experience that is completely their own. What makes Elden Ring so special is that it manages to capture that same level of fun that exists in something like Dungeons and Dragons, where the player experience thrives on how the player responds to everything. Through the open world of Elden Ring, the player is always on their own individual quest where every discovery is their own and only they can decide what direction they go in.

It helps that the world of Elden Ring is also MASSIVE. While players are making a point right now of beating the game in less than 15 minutes, the average Elden Ring playthrough can range well over 100 hours depending on how much the player wants to explore and do. Be warned that this game isn’t for everyone, its challenges are frustrating and can create an early roadblock, but with endless time this summer there might not be a better time than now to fight through it.

Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 was one of the best JRPGs on the PlayStation 4 and one of the best games that came out in 2017. However, it also took something like 80 hours to beat and could go well over 100 for players that wanted to do even more. So when Persona 5 Royal was announced, and it advertised that it had even more stuff to do, this easily felt like it was going to be a 100-hour game at a minimum. With such a time commitment to a game that’s admittedly more of an expansion than a new game, it was hard to justify playing Royal when it was first announced.

It’s that long playtime that makes Persona 5 Royal such an intriguing option for the summer. Back when some of us were children, or in college, and had the summer to ourselves it wasn’t unusual to play a game like this over the summer break. It might even be the only game we played during that break. Persona 5 really is a great game, and Royal is by all accounts an even better version of that game, but we needed the free time to experience it. That free time is right now.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition