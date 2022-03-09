What We Learned From PlayStation’s March State Of Play Event

If anyone is somehow already tired of all the video games out there, then they have no need to fret because Sony and PlayStation have a lot of games on the horizon. Wednesday, PlayStation hosted a State of Play about upcoming games and DLC for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It wasn’t a long showcase, with it only lasting about 20 minutes, but it had plenty of games to show off. From action to beat’em ups to a tactics game, there was a lot to be excited about it. Here are a few highlights and what we learned from March’s State of Play event.

Square Enix

Anyone that is a fan of games from Square Enix has a lot to be excited about in the upcoming year. Four games were shown off during the State of Play event and it even capped off the presentation with a trailer for a new game called Valkyrie Elysium. The trailer featured a lot of the intense JRPG action combat that many have come to love from Square Enix, but that wasn’t the only kind of game that Square brought to the presentation. There were updates on known titles like Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin and Forspoken, but we also got a look at a new tactics JRPG called The DioField Chronicle. Considering Square Enix just released the tactics game Triangle Strategy we might be seeing a revival to a genre that has been arguably underutilized for years.

Exoprimal

Okay so here is the sell on this game. Dinosaurs are dropped into a city via a portal and trained mercenaries in exoskeleton mech suits are tasked with destroying them. This premise is already ridiculous before the trailer makes it very clear that everyone is made aware of these dinosaur portals by a news broadcast that is announcing it the way your local news station says it’s going to rain today. Exoprimal looks ridiculous but in the best way. It has a campy movie feel to its presentation, but the gameplay looks like a fun take on the cooperative multiplayer genre. It also kind of looks like Anthem, which makes sense as the game is purely focused on multiplayer, but hopefully it’s more fun.

Trek to Yomi

Trek to Yomi is the latest from indie publisher Devolver Digital. The game looks extremely violent but has an appealing art style that is fitting of the samurai theme it’s going for. The game is described as the player taking the role of a young swordsman sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward. This feels like an homage to old samurai movies, but unlike the gorgeous Ghost of Tsushima this one is going to be more focused on the old black and white flicks many grew up watching. We can’t wait to eventually get our hands on it and see how it plays.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

There was a point in video games where Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles being on the box meant a good game. At a minimum, it meant something enjoyable, but unfortunately, the turtles have fallen on hard times ever since the jump to 3D. There’s a new game on the horizon, but until then we have this awesome collection pack to look forward. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is a collection of old Turtles games like the NES game and Turtles in Time. These are classic beat’em ups and some of the best games from the pre-polygon era of gaming. Having a collection of all of them to enjoy at a moment’s notice is a win for all of us.