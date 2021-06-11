Netflix Geeked Week has given us plenty of new shows to be excited about, but some of us have been particularly excited for Friday’s Summer Games Fest crossover. That event came and gone, and there are plenty of new titles on the way based on video game IP. Of course, with so many new shows coming at us left and right, it was easy to miss out on a title or two. So we’ve got you covered with a list of shows Netflix is making based on video games and what to expect on the streaming service in the months ahead.

The Witcher Season 2 Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021 The Witcher came out to huge success as a Netflix TV show. Obviously the game series is beloved by fans all over the world and the TV show only made that love increase for many newcomers to the franchise. With so many fans it became a no brainer to create a second season for the show. We can’t wait to see what they have in store for us next! Resident Evil I'm so excited to finally announce this. Get ready to enter New Raccoon City with the cast of the new live-action Resident Evil series: I’ll be playing Albert Wesker! ELLA BALINSKA / TAMARA SMART / SIENA AGUDONG / ADELINE RUDOLPH / PAOLA NUNEZ. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/vC55bSmq5K — Lance Reddick (@lancereddick) June 11, 2021 A live action Resident Evil is on the way as well. While that by itself is pretty cool, we’re having a hard time not being excited by the casting choice of Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker. The Wesker role is incredibly important to any kind of Resident Evil property and Reddick seems like the perfect casting choice for this role. If anyone is going to do the character justice it’s him.

Castlevania The Castlevania Universe is getting even bigger. An all new series starring Richter Belmont (the son of Sypha and Trevor) and Maria Renard, set in France during the French Revolution, is currently in the works. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/tsdeDpvNGQ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021 This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a Castlevania show, but this is a new spin off series not related to the show that just had a finale earlier this year. They didn’t give us too much info, but we do know it’s set during the French Revolution. Guess we’ll just have to wait for more details! Far Cry: Blood Dragon Breaking news! @Ubisoft allowed me to create a new Universe for them that acts as a “Blood Dragon remix” of all Ubisoft properties … think Captain N: The Game Masters but good … or the Bootleg Universe short films without copyright infringement! 1/3 pic.twitter.com/FuwZZji2J7 — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) June 11, 2021 Far Cry: Blood Dragon was one of the weirder Far Cry games. Set in a neon art style, Blood Dragon had a comedic tone to it in both writing and structure. So it was a little surprising to see that was the Far Cry game that they’re making an animated TV show about. It certainly looks interesting and has a bit of a comic book feel to it, so we’re looking forward to more details about how this one will work.

Cuphead Cuphead was made to be a cartoon and that’s exactly what we’re getting. A Cuphead cartoon makes too much sense and it has Wayne Brady has the skeevy and smooth talking King Dice. What’s not to love here? Splinter Cell Here's your first look at the Splinter Cell animated series, an adaptation of the bestselling @Ubisoft game. Derek Kolstad, creator of the John Wick franchise, is onboard to write the series.

#GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/c3vjJV0wfR — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021 It’s been a long time since we heard anything from Splinter Cell, with the last game coming out in 2013, but an animated TV show for the series appears to be on the way. This is cool news for Splinter Cell fans, but it’s definitely going to fuel speculation about when we might get another game. Maybe if the TV show does well a new title is on the way as well?