As part of its Geeked Week event, Netflix has shared the first teaser for The Witcher Season 2, and it offers a very brief glimpse at Ciri (Freya Allan) as she begins her training to become a Witcher. When the first season ended, the wayward princess with mysterious and destructive powers finally found her way to Henry Cavill’s Geralt as their two paths were destined to intertwine. Pulling heavily from The Witcher novel, Blood of Elves, Season 2 will see Ciri begin her path to becoming a fierce warrior while also trying to wrangle her dark powers, and that ever-looming danger is evident in the teaser below:

Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

Considering production on the second season just wrapped, The Witcher fans will be waiting a while before they get to see what happens next to Ciri, but for now, Netflix has shared an official synopsis of what our heroes are up against:

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

The Witcher Season 2 doesn’t currently have a release date, and might see its premiere slip into 2022, but we’ll let you know when Netflix picks a date.

(Via Netflix Geeked)