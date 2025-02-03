James Sweeney Took A Big Risk With ‘Twinless’ (And It Paid Off)

James Sweeney has made peace with the fact that what he’s done might be unforgivable. His Sundance breakout, Twinless, recently blindsided critics (in the best way), promising a quirky bromance and delivering instead a twisted, acerbic examination of loneliness that used a bioevolutionary phenomenon as its driving vehicle. And his character was the one yanking the proverbial rug.

“I wish I could say I don’t give a shit what people think but I want to be liked like everyone else,” Sweeney tells UPROXX. “There was always a fear of turning people off. My thing is I’m always going to have fears. I just don’t want to let that prohibit me from doing what I think is best creatively.”

Those creative swings aren’t something we’ll spoil here except to say that, whatever movie you think you’re sitting down for when Twinless eventually gets its wide release – you’re wrong. The late scrolling title credits will no doubt jar you back to reality, setting you adrift on a journey that’s both thrilling and unsettling, mostly because its destination is completely unknown.

Sweeney plays Dennis, an isolated and acid-tongued twink who befriends Dylan O’Brien’s Roman at a bereavement group for those who have lost their twin. O’Brien pulls double duty here, playing both Roman (the dull-witted but well-meaning himbo of this story) and Rocky (his charming, successful, and as of recently, very deceased, counterpart). Rocky and Dennis’ shared sexual orientation lead to some fumbling musings by Roman on nature versus nurture and the existence of the “Gay gene,” cementing it as one of the stranger meet cutes you’ll see on screen this year.

But you’ll likely find yourself rooting for their friendship to work – at least in the beginning – because the boys are lonely. According to Sweeney, both “equally fucked up in their own ways.” Roman needs someone to fill the void his carbon copy has left, to go grocery shopping with, to point out the difference between lemons and limes. Dennis yearns for a stand-in too, a plus one to any awkward after-hours co-working events who can introduce him to violent spectator sports funded by stale pretzels and craft beer.

Their bromance is refreshingly sweet, in spite of all the grief and heartbreak that fuels it.

“We rarely ever see friendships explored specifically about gay men and straight men,” Sweeney explains. “Those are some of the closest relationships in my life. My cinematographer Greg*, he’s my best friend. We met freshman year of film school.”

*This film is not about Greg.

“Our cultural ideas of masculinity are slowly shifting. And I think it was interesting for Dylan and I to be able to explore that through these characters,” he continues. “I mean even the relationship to violence and talking about their feelings. I don’t think that Roman and Dennis are necessarily the role models of male friendship, but I do think there are a lot of aspects of their friendship that I admire, and I think it’s part of why people respond to the movie, because they have a lot of good times together.”