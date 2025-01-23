Sundance serves as a heat check for the coming year in film, debuting indies that go on to earn Oscar buzz and bigger budget projects that make their way to streaming platforms by year’s end. In other words, if you want to get a jumpstart on your moviegoing plans in 2025, Sundance is your crystal ball. And sure, you could head to snowy Park City to catch glimpses of A-listers like Ayo Edebiri, Josh O’Connor, Bowen Yang, Dev Patel, and more, or you could enjoy the magic of cinema from the comfort of your own home.

This year a slew of film premieres are being made available to the public as the fest rewards fans with online streamings of its most-promising titles. You can head here to grab your tickets, but first, here’s a round-up of films we’re especially excited for. Add them to your list and check back here for more coverage in the weeks ahead.

Atropia

Imagine if HBO’s Westworld was a satirical takedown of America’s military-industrial complex. You’d likely arrive at Atropia, both the title of first-time director Hailey Gates’ bizarre, fascinating love story and the name of the city constructed on the outskirts of L.A. that her film revolves around. In Atropia, aspiring actors play pretend war games while real-life soldiers serve as insurgents and the lines blur between reality and fiction, morality and amusement, ambition and narcissism. Alia Shawkat and Callum Turner play the two lovers trapped in this Black Mirror-esque simulation where nothing is as it seems… or smells.

Bubble & Squeak

Writer-director Evan Twohy takes what would normally make for fairly dramatic fare – a vacationing couple illegally smuggling goods across the border – and injects just the right amount of ridiculous into the proceedings to give audiences a wildly funny, surprisingly sharp rom-com. The Last Station’s Himesh Patel and Barry breakout Sarah Goldberg play the couple in question while the illicit items they’re transporting on holiday turn out to be cabbages – a garden vegetable banned by the nondescript country they’re visiting. When a gung-ho customs officer – Matt Berry putting his locutionary prowess to good use – decides to chase them down, the cracks in their marriage become chasms.

Bunnylovr

Katarina Zhu writes, directs, and stars in this searingly sensitive drama about a cam girl searching for connection in a broken, often dangerous, world. Zhu’s Rebecca has always maintained strict boundaries with her online clientele but when she reunites with her dying, estranged father, the divide between personal and professional becomes blurred. Can intimacy ever be real when it’s commodified? Rachel Sennott plays Rebecca’s no-bullshit best friend while Hit Man’s Austin Amelio plays one of Rebecca’s more questionable cam fans.

By Design

“A woman swaps bodies with a chair, and everyone likes her better as a chair.” The logline for this absurdist comedy starring Juliette Lewis should be enough of a hook, but writer-director Amanda Kramer promises to deliver more than just surface-level funny with her unforgiving examination of societal norms and how they affect our interior selves. But yes, Lewis cosplays as a chair and strikes up a relationship with the musician in whom’s apartment it (she?) sits. And yes, this whole strange experiment is narrated by Melanie Griffith. What more could you want?

Love, Brooklyn

A love letter to New York that centers on a trio of Brooklynites navigating their changing city – and how that transformation bleeds into their personal lives – Love, Brooklyn is propped up by a masterful cast that includes Andre Holland, DeWanda Wise, and Nicole Beharie. Holland plays the free-spirit of the group, constantly challenged by the women in his life – Wise (a single mother attempting to date) and Beharie (an ambitious gallery owner wanting more from their life together).

Plainclothes

Tom Blyth and Russell Tovey team up for this thrilling (at times, uncomfortably so) tale of an undercover police officer whose secret life is put in jeopardy while on assignment. Blyth’s Lucas is a young cop eager to prove himself. His chance comes when he’s tasked with luring and arresting gay men, a job that proves especially difficult when he falls for one of his marks (Tovey). A commentary on police surveillance and our inability to confront our own desires, the film plays with mediums, using lo-fi VHS footage to bring an authenticity that only heightens the tension for audiences.

Train Dreams

The success of Taylor Sheridan’s universe and Peter Berg’s American Primeval prove that streaming audiences are clamoring for more historical fiction that reexamines the myth of the American West. Train Dreams does that – thrusting us back to the turn of the 20th century as Joel Edgerton plays Grainier, a day laborer helping to build a cross country railroad. But director Clint Bentley turns things introspective, using Grainier’s vantage on the cusp of making history to question our brief existence and how lasting of an impact one person can truly make.

Twinless

Writer-director-actor James Sweeney crafts a bittersweet comedy centering on two grieving men seeking comfort in the strangest of places. Sweeney and co-star Dylan O’Brien play men who meet at a twin bereavement group and embark on a co-dependent friendship that pushes both to some uncomfortably funny places.