The release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch coincided with sweeping stay-at-home orders across the United States, and the result has been people putting some serious time and energy into their island homes.

Sometimes this has meant collecting preposterous amounts of turnips to sell on the stalk exchange, while others have gotten very creative with how customizable the virtual island world is. The Detroit Lions used Animal Crossing to unveil their 2020 schedule, while SNL turned the adorable game into something much more sinister.

Others have taken an unbelievable amount of effort to recreate moments from pop culture in the game, with the most recent examples being YouTubers pascal and dclemente recreating Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s infamous cold open in which Jake Peralta has a lineup sing “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys to identify a murderer. The results are truly incredible.

I don’t even want to know how much time it took to make these happen, but I’m very glad that they exist because they are some spectacular works of art. The use of reactions is a really nice touch and both put some serious effort into bringing the scenes to life — the first one with a character that looks a good bit like Andy Samberg is some real detail oriented stuff.

