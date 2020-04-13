Nookazon Gives ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Its Own Online Marketplace

Having friends is a key component of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s the fastest way to get every fruit in the game, for example, and also increases your chances of finding furniture, good stock prices on turnips and other goods. Much of the game’s fun is in visiting other islands, checking out what they have and maybe helping a friend acquire some fun stuff they’d like, too.

Or you can, you know, just buy it from shady players online. Enter Nookazon, which is an online retail location where players can facilitate transactions for items, furniture and even villagers if the price is right. Nookazon is pretty simple: it’s a list of items other players are willing to sell, at what price and how to get in contact with them to negotiate the swap. There are Discord IDs, Twitter handles and Switch friend codes listed as ways to get in touch, set a time to visit an island and make an item-for-bells swap happen.

As long as everyone is on the up-and-up, it’s a great way to get some things you might be struggling to acquire in your own version of the game. There’s even a “looking for” section so you can know what folks are seeking and make offer them a price they simply can’t refuse. Fittingly, the “make an offer” option where a price would be has Tom Nook, he of the benevolent no-interest loans for house expansions, next to it.

The site even has a category for villagers, as some players covet certain animal villagers more than others and want to add them to their own island. It’s helpful to have Amiibos to make that happen for yourself, but with the prices of those real-world items skyrocketing recently this is another way to get it done, presumably with currency you obtain by fishing and catching bugs.

It’s all part of the weird and wonderful digital economy that the game and its wild success has created, and goes to show you that truly everything has a price these days. Even pixelated hardwood.

