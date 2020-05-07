Fans of the Assassin’s Creed series have been eagerly anticipating the next installment in the franchise since 2018, when Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was released to widespread praise. It’s been 13 years since the original AC game came out, and a rabid fanbase has followed it every step of the way.

Last week, fans finally got a glimpse into the next game when Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was unveiled. This iteration is one that fans have been asking for since the early days of the franchise — you will finally get to play as Vikings, and it looks just as cool as everyone wanted it to be.

While cinematic trailers are cool, what everyone really wanted to see was the gameplay. And on Thursday, fans were given a brief glimpse into what that may look like come launch, which is currently slated for Q4 of 2020. A gameplay trailer was shown during the Xbox Series X event, and while it was merely 90 seconds, we were again brought into the world in which Valhalla will occur.

The game unsurprisingly looks gorgeous — which you would expect from what should be a next gen release — but it doesn’t give enough of a glimpse into what gameplay will actually look like. It does look like you may have access to boats again, a feature that fans of the series have been in love with since Black Flag and the popular “Eagle vision” where you take over a literal Eagle to explore the world through an aerial view appears to be returning as well, but we do not know for sure.

The entirety of the trailer uses quick shots of what looks like gameplay as it smash cuts away to other potential features. It all looks excellent, but it’s unfortunate we can’t get a little more time to see what it will inevitably look like. That said, I don’t doubt that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be another fantastic addition to the series. Odyssey and Origins were both huge hits among fans and seen as a much-needed breath of fresh air into the franchise. Valhalla should take what those two did well and master it.