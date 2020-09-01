Depending on what game you play, there’s a 50-50 chance as to whether or not it reflects real life. Thanks to Nintendo and the Biden-Harris campaign, the digital world is starting to reflect the real one even more than usual.

Starting Sept. 1, players can download up to four different official Biden-Harris campaign signs on Animal Crossing: New Horizons through QR codes on the Nintendo Switch Online app. Once the codes are downloaded, gamers are free to decorate their island with whichever campaign sign of their choosing.

“Animal Crossing is a dynamic, diverse, and powerful platform that brings communities together from across the world,” Christian Tom, director of digital partnerships for the Biden campaign said in a statement to The Verge. “As we enter the final campaign stretch towards November, this is one way we are finding new creative and innovative ways to meet voters where they are and bring our supporters together.”

Due to COVID-19, brands and political campaigns have to rethink outreach. However, partnerships like this aren’t new to gaming, Travis Scott partnered with Epic Games to do a branded concert on Fortnite over four months ago. The event set a record with over 12.3 million users on the game at the time.

The Biden-Harris campaign has promised there will be more gaming content to come as the calendar marches towards November. It is unknown if the Trump campaign will do something similar.