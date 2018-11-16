YouTube

Black Mirror isn’t supposed to influence real life. It’s a show that takes trends and real things in society and plays them out to their worst possible retro-futuristic thread. Or sometimes you just go to space. I don’t know, man, the show has a lot going on.

Each episode has a different message about the inevitable creepiness that technology will bring to subsequently ruin our future. But one episode, the first of Season Three, appears to have actually made an impact on this version of the universe. A board game based on that episode is coming, officially licensed by Black Mirror and based on a concept from the show.

Nosedive is a board game based on the episode of the same name, where people used technology to instantly rate people around them. In the episode, that created many unintentional effects, like being unable to book a flight or rent a car because of your social status. And now it appears that concept can be brought to your own social circle.