‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Is Reportedly Dropping Its Campaign For A Battle Royale Mode

#eSports #Playstation #Xbox One #Call Of Duty #Video Games
Entertainment Editor
04.17.18

Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 looks like it’s heading in a radical new direction, reportedly removing the single-player campaign that has been a part of the series since its first iteration in 2003. This comes from Polygon, who has a source claiming that this wasn’t an issue with the blockbuster’s campaign creatively, the team is just behind and wouldn’t be able to add the typical, AAA campaign into the whole package by its October 19 release date.

In lieu of the campaign, which many love and some loathe for various reasons, the other rumor from CoD-insider site CharlieIntel (which has unearthed plenty of accurate scuttlebutt before), is that periphery CoD developer Raven Software is being tasked by Activision to create a battle royale mode like Fortnite or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds in order to add value to the campaign-less game.

It’s an interesting world for CoD fans. First, they hear the news that the Modern Warfare 2 remaster won’t have multiplayer and will only feature its campaign, and now Black Ops 4 won’t have a campaign and only multiplayer. Because of this, fans are feeling mixed.

Around The Web

TOPICS#eSports#Playstation#Xbox One#Call Of Duty#Video Games
TAGScall of dutyeSportsPLAYSTATIONvideo gamesxbox one

What To Listen To

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 5 hours ago 4 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 1 day ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 3 days ago
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP