Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 looks like it’s heading in a radical new direction, reportedly removing the single-player campaign that has been a part of the series since its first iteration in 2003. This comes from Polygon, who has a source claiming that this wasn’t an issue with the blockbuster’s campaign creatively, the team is just behind and wouldn’t be able to add the typical, AAA campaign into the whole package by its October 19 release date.

In lieu of the campaign, which many love and some loathe for various reasons, the other rumor from CoD-insider site CharlieIntel (which has unearthed plenty of accurate scuttlebutt before), is that periphery CoD developer Raven Software is being tasked by Activision to create a battle royale mode like Fortnite or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds in order to add value to the campaign-less game.

It’s an interesting world for CoD fans. First, they hear the news that the Modern Warfare 2 remaster won’t have multiplayer and will only feature its campaign, and now Black Ops 4 won’t have a campaign and only multiplayer. Because of this, fans are feeling mixed.