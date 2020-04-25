Most of the sports world has been put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a lot of Chicago-based sports are happening this weekend. The Chicago Huntsmen are in action in the Call of Duty League, and the basketball world is eagerly awaiting Sunday night’s next two episodes of the 10-part Michael Jordan series entitled The Last Dance.

The docuseries is basically the only basketball happening right now, which is why there have been a lot of Last Dance tie-ins and references throughout the sports world. And the latest involves the Huntsmen, one of the top teams in Call of Duty League currently “hosting” the online-only tournament between teams this weekend.

The weekend tournament coincided with the launch of limited edition No. 23 merchandise on the ULT website. The merchandise is essentially Huntsmen-branded gear with Jordan’s number 23 on it, coming in two colors — black and white. According to Call of Duty League the merchandise will go on sale on Sunday, the day of the weekend tournament’s final matches as well as the second night ESPN will air episodes of The Last Dance.

It’s a cool mashup of two Chicago sports entities, especially one hoping to be as dominant in Call of Duty League as the Jordan Bulls were on the court. We’ll see how Chicago does hosting the tournament’s finale, but the rave reviews The Last Dance has gotten means Chicago sports fans will definitely be happy on Sunday.