Uproxx is excited to announce we’re partnering with EDGE (Experiential Development for Gaming and Esports), a new cultural entertainment platform designed to connect regionalized communities of casual gamers by VY Esports. To celebrate this, we’re teaming up with GameStop on EDGE’s launch event, which features Madden in partnership with the North American Collegiate League, and will be available on both the UPROXX Gaming and GameStop Twitch streams.

The event takes place on July 25, 2020, and runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. PST. Hosted by esports personality Jess Brohard, the event is packed with big names from the worlds of gaming, sports, and entertainment. Los Angeles Chargers star Derwin James and Los Angeles Rams rookie Cam Akers will join in on the fun, as will rapper and gamer YBN Nahmir. Additionally, representatives from FaZe Clan and Team Liquid will participate, as will esports representatives from UCLA, USC, and UC Irvine.

“As the go-to source for culture and entertainment, we are always striving to deliver content that moves audiences to engage, listen, and share,” UPROXX Head of Publishing Kristopher Maske said in a statement. “And with more and more people exploring the world of gaming and esports, we’re thrilled to dedicate our efforts to collaborate with VY Esports to amplify this subculture of tomorrow.”

American Eagle is also joining the event as a sponsor. If you’d like to follow along, head on over to the Uproxx Twitch channel and subscribe, or visit the EDGE site for details.