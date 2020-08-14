FaZe Clan Will Start Making Feature Films Starring Its Members

FaZe Clan, the popular esports organization that has built up a gigantic following across a number of video games and content creation platforms, is getting into the movie industry. The organization announced on Thursday that a series of feature films starring FaZe Clan personalities are on the horizon, with details about the first movie already trickling out.

FaZe Clan member FaZe Rug, who joined the group in 2012 and has the distinction of being its most followed personality (16 million YouTube subscribers, 11 million combined Instagram/TikTok/Twitter followers), will star in the project. It will be directed by Gregory Plotkin, whose Hollywood credits as an editor include the Paranormal Activity franchise, Get Out, and Game Night.

“I am beyond excited to star in my first film!” says FaZe Rug, whose real name is Brian Awadis, in a statement. “This is a dream come true for me. The idea to blend the world of YouTube content into traditional films is a creative adventure that I’m so proud to be a part of.”

There’s no word on a specific release date (outside of sometime later this year) or a name for the project, which will occur in conjunction with Invisible Narratives. We do know that it will be written by Simon Boyes, while Adam Goodman and Andrew Sugerman of Invisible Narratives and Lee Trink and Nikhil Jayaram of FaZe Clan will have producer credits.

“It’s his time and it’s our time,” Trink said in a statement. “This is the moment where YouTube and Hollywood finally collide. Not only do we have an incredible team and thoughtful concept to take the leap from the smallest screen to the largest screen, FaZe Rug is also the perfect lead actor to kick it off.”