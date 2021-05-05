Longtime Giant Bomb team members Vinny Caravella, Alex Navarro, and Brad Shoemaker have announced that this Friday will be their last at the popular gaming website. The trio broke the news yesterday on a live podcast recording on Twitch alongside Giant Bomb founder Jeff Gerstmann. In the tweets that followed, none of the men further elaborated on why they were leaving the company or their next ventures, but did express gratitude towards the site these formative members helped create.

This Friday will be my last day with Giant Bomb as per the announcement on the Bombcast today. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished over the years and so thankful for everyone that has been a positive part of it. It has shaped who I am. — Vincent Caravella (@VinnyCaravella) May 4, 2021

in case you didn’t happen to tune into this week’s Bombcast, I should probably say publicly that I have given my notice, and this Friday will be my last day @giantbomb. It’s been an incredible 10 years, but I made the difficult decision that it was time to move on. — Yeet Takeshi (@alex_navarro) May 4, 2021

Today was my last episode of the Giant Bombcast. Friday is my last day with the company. After spending a third of my life helping to build this thing, it’s tough to make my fingers even type that out. (Seriously, what?) — Brad Shoemaker (@bradshoemaker) May 4, 2021

For those unfamiliar with Giant Bomb, the site was founded back in 2008 by a group of former GameSpot employees burned out by traditional games journalism, Caravella and Shoemaker being among them. In 2010, another former GameSpot worker, Navarro, joined the team as well. For over a decade, these three — along with numerous others — contributed towards creating innovative and personality-driven content for Giant Bomb, a site which has served not only as a source of entertainment and knowledge, but as a place that has fostered some of the games media’s well-known reporters, critics, and content makers.

For those a bit shaken up over the news, rest assured that Gerstmann intends to stick with the company, and has stated he will have more to say on the future of the site –Giant Beastcast presumably included — in the coming week.