‘Groundhog Day’ Will Get A Sequel That’s A VR Video Game, Not A Movie

02.02.19 14 mins ago

Columbia Pictures

Hollywood loves few things more than belated sequels and reboots, but they haven’t gotten around to making another Groundhog Day. Yet. The beloved Bill Murray comedy is about a cantankerous weather man who finds himself trapped in an infinite loop, repeating the same day for months, possibly years, possibly centuries.

That is, it hasn’t gotten a sequel until now. But it won’t be a movie; it’s a virtual reality video game. As per EW, it’s called Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son, and it will arrive at as-yet-unspecified date. The game will find Murray’s son (presumably sired with Andie MacDowell’s producer Rita Hanson) being trapped in his own infinite loop, also on Groundhog Day. Yes, that means Bill Murray will be your dad, just like you always wanted.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bill Murray
TAGSbill murrayGROUNDHOG DAYVirtual Reality

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

02.01.19 1 day ago 26 Comments
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP