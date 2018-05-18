A New ‘Halo’ Game Has Been Announced, And It’s An Arcade Shooter?

#Xbox One #Halo #Video Games
Entertainment Editor
05.17.18

After months of rumors that Halo would be making an appearance at Microsoft’s blowout E3 showcase, a new Halo game got a stealth trailer release on what seems like a random Thursday evening in mid-May. Halo: Fireteam Raven has been officially announced, and it’s what no one expected. It’s an arcade shooter.

Like the classic lightgun games of old, Fireteam Raven hooks up four rifles and sticks them in an arcade cabinet in which four friends can blast away at Covenant aliens. Gamestop got the scoop on the surprising new entry into the series, and they’re placing this story right next to the original Halo: Combat Evolved’s timeframe. You’ll fight alongside Master Chief in the original Halo mission, which is really cool. You would almost think some fans would enjoy playing that story at home.

Bringing this to home consoles might lose its luster, however. These games, like the on-rails House of the Dead or Virtua Cop games, are quarter-munching fares that don’t translate well to the home experience where players want deeper gameplay and story. It will be cool to stop by a Dave & Busters to play the game on its impressive 130-inch 4K display while you hear that iconic duh duh duh duhhhhh, all while chucking a plasma grenade at your friend.

(Via Gamespot)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Xbox One#Halo#Video Games
TAGSHALOvideo gamesxbox one

Listen To This

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.14.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 7 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 7 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP