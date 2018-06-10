‘Halo Infinite’ Brings Master Chief Back To The Xbox One

#Xbox One #Halo #E3
06.10.18 22 mins ago

Microsoft

Master Chief is back, and the Halo Infinite teaser trailer has just enough familiar scenery to give you a jolt of nostalgia about the original Xbox’s killer app.

Microsoft announced the Chief’s return at E3 on Sunday, dropping a video that gives us a first look at the newest edition of the Halo franchise.

At just over two minutes, the trailer doesn’t reveal much in the way of gameplay but does show a very Earth-like setting for the game itself. Lush forests, snowy winterscapes and strange deer are scattered throughout the trailer, and the game has never looked better.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Xbox One#Halo#E3
TAGS#XboxE3E3HALOHalo InfiniteMICROSOFTxbox one

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP