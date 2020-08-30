Call Of Duty League Champions Will Get A Custom Pair Of Jordan 6’s

Professional eSports players in the Call of Duty League are used to large prize pools for titles, but usually, those prizes only come in the form of money. Occasionally though you’ll see teams get a little something extra for winning it all. On Sunday, as the Atlanta FaZe take on the Dallas Empire for the Call of Duty League Championship, there will be more than just a title and cash on the line. There will be Jordans.

Call of Duty League will be rewarding their champion on Sunday a plethora of goods along with the Jordans including a throne, ring, and trophy. The Jordans however have a lot of extra value to them beyond being the reward for a championship. These are custom designed for the Call of Duty League, a 1-of-1 design only for the championship team.

If you look closely at the shoes you can see the Championship logo towards the heel of the shoe with the CDL colors of black and gold present throughout the entire shoe. It’s a very clean design and one that the winners of this title should be excited to receive.

In every sport, you get a trophy and a ring, but it’s not often you receive a throne and a pair of custom Jordans to remind you of your championship victory. The Call of Duty League likes to go bigger when it can and with these Jordans they’ve exceeded expectations.

You can catch the Call of Duty League championship on the YouTube Gaming Channel, Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.