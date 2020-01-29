One of the biggest sporting events on the planet happens in Miami on Sunday, and as a result, one of the most intriguing Esports events will also take place in sunny Florida later this week. On Thursday, Twitch’s Streamer Bowl will put NFL stars against gaming pros for a chance to make one charity extremely happy.

Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster is one of the biggest names in the NFL and is a noted gamer, and he’s perhaps the biggest NFL crossover star that will play Fortnite in what Twitch is calling the Streamer Bowl. The event will pit NFL stars and Fortnite players against each other, which will be broadcast on its Twitch Rivals channel.

Smith-Schuster has a long history as a gamer as well as in Fortnite-adjacent activities — he played in Family Feud against standing Fortnite gamer Ninja, for example. He’s also just a huge gamer in general, as he’s done work with Madden and appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated playing video games.

He’s in good company, as the tournament will feature a total of 16 NFL stars playing with 16 top Fortnite players, with a grand prize of $50,000 going to the charity of the winning team’s choice. Here’s the full list of NFL players competing according to Twitch.

Avonte Maddox, Philadelphia Eagles

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Kurt Benkert, Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Van Noy, New England Patriots

D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears

Eddie Vanderdoes, Houston Texans

David Morgan, Minnesota Vikings, Minneapolis

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts

Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals

Jamal Adams, New York Jets

Johnathan Abram, Las Vegas Raiders

The matches are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. EST on Twitch Rivals.