PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Is On The Cover Of ‘FIFA 21’

This year’s edition of FIFA is set to include the world’s best young footballer on the cover. EA Sports announced on Wednesday morning that Kylian Mbappe, the superstar forward for Paris Saint-Germain and France’s talisman during its victory in the 2018 World Cup, will appear on all three covers of this year’s game.

FIFA 21 will feature three versions: Standard Edition, Champions Edition, and Ultimate Edition. All three feature a collection of different images of Mbappe on the cover — the Standard Edition is a collage that shows him on and off the pitch.

The Champions Edition prominently features Mbappe tucking his hands underneath his armpits, his signature goal celebration that is inspired by his younger brother.

The leader of the next generation. @KMbappe is the #FIFA21 global cover star! The #FIFA21 Champions edition cover 🏆⬇️ Pre-Order today ➡️ https://t.co/Ucbq7aGFO2 pic.twitter.com/0Q64KynQLc — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 22, 2020

And in a more simplistic look, the Ultimate Edition shows Mbappe away from the pitch with no additional images on the perimeter.

Looking fresh, @KMbappe 🤩 Pre-Order the Ultimate Edition by 14 August for a guaranteed #OnesToWatch special player item 👉 https://t.co/Ucbq7aGFO2 pic.twitter.com/zuuLlFqVJn — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 22, 2020

While the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season came to an abrupt (and controversial) conclusion due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mbappe was phenomenal for PSG, which were awarded the league championship by nature of being 12 points ahead of second-place Marseille at the time of the stoppage. The 21-year-old French star bagged 18 goals and five assists in 20 league games, and across all competitions for his club, Mbappe scored 30 goals and doled out 13 assists in 33 matches.

FIFA 21 is scheduled to drop on Oct. 6 for those who pre-order the game and Oct. 9 worldwide on current generation consoles. There is no word on when the game will be available for those who want to play it on next generation consoles.