Nintendo

Back in the early ’80s, when Nintendo and Shigeru Miyamoto were giving the world the brilliant platformer Super Mario Bros., we doubt the topic of Mario’s junk even came up. He was just a tiny bundle of pixels, he ate mushrooms and flowers, he jumped on stuff, that was all kids cared about.

But as those children have grown up, as graphics technology has advanced, and as Nintendo has revealed just what’s underneath those overalls to some degree, people have wondered, do the Mario Bros., you know, have junk? Nintendo appears to have accidentally confirmed that, and the internet immediately figured out the exact length of Luigi’s mushroom.

It starts with the upcoming Mario Tennis Aces, out June 22nd for the Switch. The game itself, from the team behind the Mario Tennis and Mario Golf series of games, looks pretty good. But one promotional image got attention thanks to Luigi’s tight shorts.